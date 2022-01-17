KBC Group NV Sells 8,044 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,243.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

