KBC Group NV Sells 9,021 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

