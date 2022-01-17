KBC Group NV Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

NYSE:TSM opened at $140.66 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

