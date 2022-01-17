KBC Group NV Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

