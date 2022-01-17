KBC Group NV Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Welltower by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $87.51 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

