KBC Group NV Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

CSX stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

