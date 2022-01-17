KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

