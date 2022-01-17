KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.59.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $248.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.68 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

