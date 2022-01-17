Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KELYB stock remained flat at $$18.47 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The stock has a market cap of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

