Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. Keweenaw Land Association has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $112.01.

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brass wood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

