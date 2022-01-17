KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Bandwidth stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

