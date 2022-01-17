KeyCorp Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Shares of FIS opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

