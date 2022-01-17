KeyCorp Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on V. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $214.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

