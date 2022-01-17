KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.66. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ED. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

