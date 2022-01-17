KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

