KeyCorp Weighs in on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

