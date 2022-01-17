Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $187.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

