Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,727,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.93% of Kilroy Realty worth $842,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KRC opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.