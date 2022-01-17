Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $952.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

