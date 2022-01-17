Kind Ads Token Trading Down 24.9% This Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $23,501.98 and approximately $11.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

KIND is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

