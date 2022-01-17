King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

