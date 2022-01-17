King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.67 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $244.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

