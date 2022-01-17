Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0085 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $837,397.08 and approximately $338,092.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.46 or 0.07555085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,830.52 or 1.00090867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

