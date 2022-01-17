Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €96.00 ($109.09) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.27 ($117.36).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €91.74 ($104.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,301 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.30. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

