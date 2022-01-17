Kira Network (KEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $593,015.00

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $593,015.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00069761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.87 or 0.07624610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.60 or 0.99764578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

