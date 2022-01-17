KKR & Co. Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NYSE:KKR opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

