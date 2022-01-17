Klimatas Hits Market Cap of $11,953.86 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,953.86 and $203.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 146.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.