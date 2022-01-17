KOK Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. KOK has a market cap of $583.61 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00012731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

