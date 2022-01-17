Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PHG opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.
PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
