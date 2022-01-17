Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PHG opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koninklijke Philips stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

