Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. Analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

