Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 43,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.57. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

