Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 43,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.57. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.26.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.
Kubient Company Profile
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.