KUN One Day Volume Reaches $914.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for about $29.02 or 0.00068961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $58,047.21 and approximately $914.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

