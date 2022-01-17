L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE LHX opened at $227.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

