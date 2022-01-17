LABS Group Hits Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $9.79 million and $95,613.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.19 or 0.07618442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,321.60 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

