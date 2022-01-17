Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Up 53.4% in December

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LABP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $3.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

