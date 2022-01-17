Landshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $201,628.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landshare has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00007077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,793,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,419 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

