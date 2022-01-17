Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.89% of Lantheus worth $67,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,817 shares of company stock valued at $472,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

