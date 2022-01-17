LATOKEN One Day Volume Reaches $386,876.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $46.81 million and approximately $386,876.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

