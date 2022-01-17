Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

LSCC opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

