Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $829.49

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 829.49 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 829.41 ($11.26), with a volume of 24006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 823 ($11.17).

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 783.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

