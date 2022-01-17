LBRY Credits Market Cap Hits $18.50 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $18.50 million and $115,357.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 10% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.12 or 0.07583742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.31 or 0.99779107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007751 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.