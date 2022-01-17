Lead Wallet Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $49,178.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

