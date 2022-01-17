Lendingblock Price Down 35.6% This Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $61,438.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.