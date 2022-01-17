Lethean Price Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $891.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.66 or 0.07614656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.00355823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00931174 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00074531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.00503231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00265872 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

