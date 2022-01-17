Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 41.3% in December

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 55,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 321,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

