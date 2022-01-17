Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $156,249.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $156,249.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

