Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $175,805.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $175,805.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00355488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

