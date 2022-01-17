Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after buying an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $74.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

