Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $328.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

