LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $23,611.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00058011 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars.

